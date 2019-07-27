BB gun sighting sends Florida university dorm into lockdown

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The sighting of what turned out to be a BB gun led to an hourslong lockdown at the University of Central Florida.

The university sent a shelter-in-place alert around 11:30 p.m. Friday, advising those near the Tower 1 dormitory to seek shelter away from doors and windows.

Campus police tweeted nearly 50 minutes later that there hadn't been a shooting, but authorities were trying to contact someone in the dorm who appeared to have a firearm in his waistband.

At 1:45 a.m., police issued an all-clear, saying the individual had a BB gun, not a firearm. Police apologized for causing "undue panic and stress" with the initial alert, which UCF Police Chief Carl Metzger said was more appropriate for a tornado warning.

Metzger said the student will face student conduct sanctions, but won't be criminally charged.