Aviation company set for project announcement at Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Indiana officials say a global aviation and defense company is set for what they call a "major economic development announcement" in West Lafayette.

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. says Gov. Eric Holcomb is scheduled to attend Wednesday's announcement with Purdue University President Mitch Daniels and company executives at the Purdue airport.

The (Lafayette) Journal & Courier reports the new project comes as Purdue pushes development of its Discovery Park District on 400 acres (162 hectares) owned by the Purdue Research Foundation west of its main campus.

An electric power industry equipment manufacturer started construction last year on a research center in the district . Officials last week announced plans for a single-family housing development and four-story buildings with apartments and commercial space.