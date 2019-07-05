Australian student held a week, released by NKorea
An Australian student released after a week in detention in North Korea arrived Thursday in Tokyo, after saying to reporters "very good" before leaving Beijing but without saying what happened. (July 4)
An Australian student released after a week in detention in North Korea arrived Thursday in Tokyo, after saying to reporters "very good" before leaving Beijing but without saying what happened. (July 4)

TOKYO (AP) — An Australian student has thanked Swedish and his country's diplomats for securing his release in North Korea but is keeping mum about what led to his weeklong detention.

In a statement after reuniting with his Japanese wife in Tokyo, Alek Sigley says "I intend now to return to normal life but wanted to first publicly thank everyone who worked to ensure I was safe and well."

He asks media to respect his privacy.

He had been studying at a Pyongyang university and guiding tours in the North Korean capital before disappearing from social media contact with family and friends. He had posted about his experiences in North Korea and boasted about the extraordinary freedom he had as one of the few foreign students living there.

