Audit finds dozens of unreported teacher-misconduct claims

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A new audit finds that school authorities in Utah have failed to report educator misconduct, possibly allowing teachers to offend again by moving to other schools.

The report found dozens of allegations over the last 10 years that weren't reported to an oversight board, including teachers accused of sexual harassment, viewing pornography on district computers and one case were a teacher allegedly threw a wrench at a student.

The auditors say that in at least one case, an educator was terminated from one school for misconduct that was never reported to the commission, allowing the educator to get another job and offend again.

The Utah State Board of Education says in response they are assigning a team to review their teacher-discipline practices.