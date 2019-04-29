Attorney alleges OU regents violated state open meeting law

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An attorney for an Oklahoma civil rights activist says the University of Oklahoma's Board of Regents violated state law by allowing its newest appointee to attend a closed-door session before he's been officially confirmed.

Attorney Rand Eddy outlined his concerns in a letter sent Monday to OU's general counsel. In it, Eddy says the governor's latest appointee to the board, Gary Pierson, has not yet been confirmed.

Pierson attended a closed-door executive session of the regents meeting on Friday where board members were briefed about an ongoing sexual harassment investigation.

University spokeswoman Lauren Brookey says because Pierson is filling an unexpired term, he was authorized to attend the meeting.

Eddy represents civil rights activist Sara Bana. His son, Jess Eddy, has accused OU President David Boren of sexual misconduct.

This story has been corrected with the proper spelling of Pierson.