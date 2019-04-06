Attorney: Former OU president met with investigators

FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2017, file photo, University of Oklahoma President David Boren, a former Democratic governor and U.S. senator, speaks at a news conference in Norman, Okla. The allegations by Jess Eddy, a former University of Oklahoma student, appear to be at the center of an investigation being conducted for the university into whether Boren sexually harassed male subordinates. Boren has denied any inappropriate conduct in statements released by his attorneys.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The attorney for former University of Oklahoma President David Boren says Boren has met with investigators looking into allegations he sexually harassed male subordinates.

Attorney Clark Brewster told The Oklahoman that Boren met Friday with investigators and answered all of their questions, but Brewster declined to discuss specific questions.

Boren, a former governor and U.S. Senator who retired last year after 24 years as OU president, has denied wrongdoing.

OU regents say they will meet privately with investigators on Tuesday, but no action will be taken.

The university in March acknowledged an ongoing investigation into a report of sexual misconduct after the online news site NonDoc first reported the allegations by former OU student and Boren teaching aide Jess Eddy.

Eddy told The Associated Press that he first denied the allegations, but that he decided to speak publicly after "thinking that there might be others like me."