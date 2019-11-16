Arkansas university receives old New York Post photo archive

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas university is now the home of a photo archive containing nearly a million photos of historical figures and events.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports the collection arrived at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville last month.

The archive includes photos of Babe Ruth, Bonnie Parker, Winston Churchill and Martin Luther King. There are also pictures documenting politics, wars, natural disasters and the civil-rights movement.

Dean of libraries Dennis T. Clark says the large trove is very significant in American journalism. He said it is the New York Post's photo archive, which contains photos dating back to the 1860s.

Lori Birrell, head of the Special Collections department at the UA library, says the collection will show the university is interested in having a national and international presence.

Clark says the gift came from a donor in 2017, who wishes to remain anonymous.

___

Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com