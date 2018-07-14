Arkansas teen accused of stealing deputy's gun

YELLVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A north Arkansas teenager faces four felony charges after allegedly breaking into a school building and stealing a deputy's body armor and duty belt that contained a gun.

The Baxter Bulletin reports that the 17-year-old Yellville teen faces charges of commercial burglary, criminal mischief, theft of property and theft of a firearm.

Police allege the teen spray-painted over a security camera, hurled a rock through a window, then entered the Yellville-Summit School District building and stole the Marion County reserve deputy's equipment and badge. An affidavit says the duty belt contained the deputy's Glock pistol, three magazines, pepper spray and handcuffs.

The charges are punishable by up to six years in prison on each count.

Police say the teen told another student about the theft and the other student notified authorities.

___

Information from: The Baxter Bulletin, http://www.baxterbulletin.com