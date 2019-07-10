Arkansas lottery revenue tops $516M for fiscal year

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas' lottery says it sold more than $516 million in tickets for the fiscal year, setting a new record and raising more than $98 million for college scholarships.

The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery program said Wednesday the revenue for the fiscal year that ended June 30 was more than $16 million higher than the previous year's total, which was record-breaking at the time. The lottery also broke the previous record of $97.5 million raised for college scholarships in 2012.

The lottery says new records were also set for scratch-off ticket and draw games sales. Arkansas voters approved a constitutional amendment authorizing the lottery to raise money for scholarships, and the state began selling tickets in 2009. The lottery says it has raised more than $803 million for scholarships since its creation.