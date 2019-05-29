Arizona State University cleared following impropriety probe

PHOENIX (AP) — A former Arizona Supreme Court chief justice says she did not find evidence of a quid pro quo arrangement between Arizona State University and an education and technology company.

Former Chief Justice Ruth McGregor wrote in a report released Tuesday that evidence did not back a claim that the university had agreed to use products from Cengage in exchange for a grant.

Former professor Brian Goegan claimed in mid-April that the economics department had required students to pay to use the online learning platform MindTap so the university could receive a large sum.

The professor also claimed that he was directed to fail 30% of his students in certain classes to make an adaptive learning project look better. McGregor wrote that no evidence supported that claim.