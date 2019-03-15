Arizona Senate backs charter oversight legislation

PHOENIX (AP) — Republicans in the Arizona Senate voted Thursday to impose new rules in charter schools over the objections of Democrats who said the legislation doesn't do enough to end problems in some charters.

The legislation was prompted by news reports about instances of charter operators enriching themselves, falling short academically or failing financially.

Democrats say the legislation was written by the charter industry and gives the false impression that the Legislature has resolved problems with charter schools.

Republican Sen. Kate Brophy McGee acknowledges her bill won't fix every problem in charter schools but says it's a compromise that will improve them. Several Republicans said charters are being unfairly attacked by opponents.