Arizona AG: Lawmakers must pass charter school reforms

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona's attorney general is calling for legislation to lend more oversight to the state's charter schools in response to a recent investigation by The Arizona Republic into financial dealings at a major online school.

The Arizona Republic reports Mark Brnovich's remarks came after the Republic previously reported that Primavera online charter school, which has a dropout rate 10 times higher than the state average, paid Chief Executive Damian Creamer an $8.8 million shareholder distribution.

The investigation also found Primavera accumulated a $36 million investment portfolio from its share of state education funds instead of using that money to pay teachers and lower class sizes.

Brnovich, a Republican running for re-election in November, says he's making his views public in hopes that candidates for the Arizona Legislature will join him in pursuing charter school reform.

___

Information from: The Arizona Republic, http://www.azcentral.com