Anchorage teachers get new labor contracts

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Anchorage teachers have new three-year labor contracts following months of talks.

Alaska Public Media reports the agreement between the teachers union and the Anchorage School District was officially adopted by the school board by a 4-2 vote Monday.

Board member Dave Donley, among the dissenting votes, said during a board discussion that the labor agreement would create funding problems.

The deal includes 2 percent salary raises and health benefit increases.

The contract runs through June 2021. It dates retroactively back to July.