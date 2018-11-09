Anchorage School District, union to continue contract talks

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Anchorage School District and the union representing its educators agreed to another round of negotiations with mediators to work toward a contract agreement.

KTVA-TV reports the district and the Anchorage Education Association had chosen to go on to arbitration following two days of talks this week with federal mediators, but the groups changed course Thursday.

Association president Tom Klaameyer says the union and district had selected arbitrators, but the mediators felt the groups "had made some significant progress to schedule another round of mediation."

Dates for the third round of mediation have not been set, but officials expect it to occur within the next two weeks.

The district and union have been trying to reach a contract agreement since April. The previous contract expired in June.

