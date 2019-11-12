American Public Education: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (AP) _ American Public Education Inc. (APEI) on Tuesday reported a third-quarter loss of $1.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Charles Town, West Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 11 cents per share.

The for-profit education company posted revenue of $67.9 million in the period.

American Public Education shares have dropped 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $23.83, a decline of 28% in the last 12 months.

