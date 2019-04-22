Alumna named preferred candidate for Alcorn State president

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The College Board in Mississippi says its preferred candidate to become the next president of Alcorn State University is an experienced administrator who earned her undergraduate degree from the school.

The board announced Monday that the candidate is Felecia M. Nave . She has been provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at North Carolina Central University since June.

Nave was previously at Prairie View A&M University, where she was a professor of chemical engineering and held other positions, including director for faculty development and engagement.

Nave will visit Alcorn State's campus in Lorman on Wednesday. If the College Board confirms her for the job at the historically black university, she will succeed Alfred Rankins, who left the Alcorn State presidency after he was named Mississippi's higher education commissioner.