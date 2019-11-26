All UNC system schools now on OK’d N Carolina voter ID list

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Students and employees at all University of North Carolina system campuses will be able to use their school identification cards for the state’s voter ID mandate starting in 2020.

The State Board of Elections announced on Tuesday the approval of cards for students and employees at 12 of the 17 UNC schools. These IDs were rejected earlier this year because they didn’t meet standards set in a law implementing the photo ID requirement. The ID mandate was added to the state constitution in 2018.

The General Assembly altered ID security rules last spring so schools with rejected cards could apply again for next year.

The board says over 150 types of photo ID are approved for use with the March primary. A driver’s license is the most common.