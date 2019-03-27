Alaska university buys device to help understand organisms

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — The University of Alaska Fairbanks has acquired a new instrument that will allow researchers to determine where an organism is from, what it has been eating and what it is — all from samples the size of a fingernail.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported Tuesday that the Alaska Stable Isotope Facility purchased a gas chromatograph isotope ratio mass spectrometer that aims to give researchers a deeper understanding of various organisms.

Facility director Matthew Wooller says that with something like a mammoth fossil, the instrument will help researchers understand what it ate and where it lived.

He says the new spectrometer can be used across various academic disciplines.

The newspaper reports the equipment was purchased with a $140,400 grant from the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust and matching funds from the university.

