Alabama students use break to help in Florida storm recovery

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Dozens of University of Alabama students are spending their short fall break to help with hurricane recovery efforts in the Florida Panhandle.

The Tuscaloosa News reports that about 40 students with Bama Beyond planned to be in Panama City, Florida, this weekend.

The group is part of the Center for Service and Leadership on the Tuscaloosa campus. The students use breaks during the academic year for community service projects.

Hurricane Michael tore through the Florida Panhandle with 155 mph (250 kph) winds on Oct. 10, and also affected Georgia, Alabama and other states.

___

Information from: The Tuscaloosa News, http://www.tuscaloosanews.com