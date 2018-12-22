Alabama, Auburn named among nation's top research schools

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The University of Alabama and Auburn University have both been classified as top doctoral research institutions nationally.

The Carnegie Foundation has recognized the schools with its "Very High Research Activity" status in the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.

In addition, the University of Alabama holds the Carnegie designation as a Community Engaged Institution.

Al.com reports that research funding, staff and the number of doctoral graduates are among the criteria used in determining Carnegie classifications.