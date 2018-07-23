Advocacy group sues state over Orthodox Jewish yeshivas

NEW YORK (AP) — A group claiming some Orthodox Jewish yeshivas don't teach enough reading, writing and arithmetic sued New York state on Monday in an effort to force change.

Young Advocates for Fair Education sued Monday in Brooklyn federal court. The group wants more secular education in ultra-Orthodox schools.

A state education spokesman did not immediately comment.

The lawsuit says the state lets yeshivas ignore a law requiring educational standards to be mostly equal at public and non-public schools.

An estimated 115,000 children attend Orthodox Jewish yeshivas in New York state. Many of the roughly 275 schools provide a full secular curriculum but the group estimates about 83 in New York City and 38 elsewhere in the state do not.