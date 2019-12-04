https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/education/article/Active-shooter-reported-on-Jackson-State-U-s-14881620.php
Lockdown lifted at Jackson State after active shooter report
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Jackson State University's campus was placed on lockdown Wednesday after an active shooter was reported there.
The university initially sent out a tweet telling everyone on its Mississippi campus to take shelter. It later said the lockdown had been lifted and there was no longer a threat.
The historically black university is located just west of downtown Jacksonville and has about 7,000 students.
