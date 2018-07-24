APNewsBreak: Pennsylvania pays fired university VP's lawyer

Pennsylvania taxpayers are footing the $240,000 legal bill of a former state university administrator who was fired after an internal investigation substantiated allegations of financial impropriety and sexual misconduct toward students.

The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education agreed to pay Isaac Sanders' lawyer after he successfully defended Sanders in a civil lawsuit filed by six students at East Stroudsburg University.

That's according to a June 14 settlement agreement obtained by The Associated Press.

East Stroudsburg fired Sanders in 2008, saying an investigation by its outside law firm had shown he "exercised exceedingly poor judgment."

Sanders has always denied touching any of the men, and a civil jury ruled in his favor in 2014. He has never been charged with a crime.