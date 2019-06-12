AP Interview: Navy's top admiral discusses war college probe

FILE - This undated file image provided by the U.S. Navy shows Rear Adm. Jeffrey Harley, president of the U.S. Naval War College in Newport, R.I. On Monday, June 10, 2019, the Navy said Harley has been reassigned pending the outcome of an inspector general investigation. The administrative reassignment comes days after The Associated Press reported on the investigation amid allegations that he spent excessively, abused his hiring authority and otherwise behaved inappropriately.

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — The Navy's top admiral says an investigation into allegations of mismanagement at the U.S. Naval War College is continuing and he's confident the college will be stronger in the end.

Adm. John Richardson, the chief of naval operations, tells The Associated Press Wednesday that the college in Newport will continue to be a strong, vibrant institution.

The AP reported last week that the college president, Rear Adm. Jeffrey Harley, was under investigation for allegedly spending excessively, abusing his hiring authority and otherwise behaving inappropriately, including keeping a margarita machine in his office.

Harley was removed from his post Monday.

Richardson says he felt there was "enough actionable information" to reassign Harley. He called the AP report "responsible and balanced."

Richardson was at the college to speak to students about leadership.