ACC backs allowing one-time transfers without sitting out

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — The Atlantic Coast Conference says it supports one-time transfers without sitting out for all sports, making it the second power conference to back the idea along with the Big Ten.

The ACC issued a statement Monday after holding last week's annual winter meetings that include athletic directors, faculty athletic representatives and senior women's administrators from member schools. The statement said the league had “unanimously concluded that as a matter of principle we support a one-time transfer opportunity for all student-athletes, regardless of sport.”

“As a conference, we look forward to continuing the discussion nationally,” the ACC said, though its statement made no mention of any specific proposals.

CBS Sports reported last month that the Big Ten had proposed legislation in October that would allow undergraduates in any sport to transfer without sitting out to satisfy the typical requirement that they spend a year in residence at their new school. The NCAA's Division I Board of Directors implemented a moratorium Nov. 1 on transfer-related proposals for the 2019-20 legislative cycle while additional data was gathered for review, meaning any proposals likely couldn't be adopted until 2021.

Division I athletes can currently can use a one-time transfer to play immediately except in Bowl Subdivision football, men's and women's basketball, baseball and men's hockey. Graduates are allowed to transfer and play immediately, while the NCAA also can grant a waiver allowing immediate eligibility for competition in some cases.