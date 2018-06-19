9 state police trooper cadets earn degrees in new program

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State Police announced a hiring policy change a year ago that allows trooper cadet applicants to earn college credit while attending the training academy.

State police say the change is paying dividends and nine cadets in the current academy class have earned associate's degrees. The Bluegrass Community and Technical College degrees are in general occupational and technical studies.

Lt. Brad Arterburn is a police recruitment branch commander and says applicants were passed over because recruitment policy required a college background. He says the policy change gives KSP a broader pool to choose from when finding the best troopers.

Prior to the new guideline, applicants were required to have 60 hours of college credit, two years of active duty military experience or two years of certified police officer experience.