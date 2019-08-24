8-year-old killed, 3 others injured in St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police say an 8-year-old girl has been killed and three others injured in a shooting outside a restaurant in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the shooting happened about 8 p.m. Friday outside Harold's Chop Suey restaurant in the city's Academy neighborhood, about a block north of Soldan High School.

Police say those injured in the shooting included two 16-year-old boys and a woman in her 40s. Police Chief John Hayden said the girl killed had attended a football exhibition at the high school with her family before the shooting and that "two or three" of the victims were related.

The names of the victims had not been released as of Saturday morning, and no arrests had been reported. Hayden said several people had been detained for questioning.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com