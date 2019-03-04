$730K grant to help boost rural, tribal economic development

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — The University of Montana has been awarded a grant that will help the state's rural and tribal areas grow their economies.

The Missoulian reports the five-year, $730,000 federal grant will be used to fund efforts to help the distressed communities develop sustainable, high-growth entrepreneurial activity.

The director of Accelerate Montana and the Blackstone LaunchPad at the University of Montana, Paul Gladen, has been chosen to lead a new center created by the grant.

The facility will be called the University of Montana Center for Rural Economic Development.

Gladen says the new center will work with economic development organizations and partners in Montana to perform a needs and asset assessment of service regions.

The grant comes from the U.S. Economic Development Administration's 2018 University Center Economic Development Program.

