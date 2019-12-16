69 schools across Vermont got $1.4m in school safety grants

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Sixty-nine public, private and independent schools across Vermont have been awarded $1.4 million in grants that will be used to complete 150 projects, Gov. Phil Scott's office announced Monday.

The Vermont Legislature approved the funds during the 2019 session to enable eligible schools to plan for, and install, equipment to enhance building security.

Priority was given to exterior and interior door locking mechanisms and public address systems to ensure all those in and outside school buildings can be informed of an emergency. Other improvements include security cameras and window shading.

“Supporting security improvements in our schools helps ensure all Vermont kids have the safest possible learning environment, and these funds fill gaps left by the first round of grants,” Scott said in a statement.

The state has now allocated $5.5 million to 308 Vermont schools. A 2018 school safety assessment identified gaps in security at individual schools, prompting allocation of the grant funding.