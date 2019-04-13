4 finalists as Spartanburg seeks new schools superintendent

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Four finalists have been named in Spartanburg School District 5's search for its next superintendent.

District officials say they received applications from at least six states.

The Spartanburg Herald-Journal reports one of the candidates will replace current Superintendent Scott Turner, who plans to retire at the end of the 2018-19 school year. He's worked for the district for 15 years.

The four candidates are: Phillip Davie, associate superintendent for operations for Greenville County Schools; Randall Gary, superintendent of Lexington School District 3; Corey Murphy, chief of staff for Williamsburg-James City County Public Schools in Williamsburg, Virginia and Greggory Slate, senior director of secondary schools and administration for Rockingham County Schools in Rockingham, North Carolina.

