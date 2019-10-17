https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/education/article/4-Phoenix-students-hospitalized-after-taking-14541517.php
4 Phoenix students hospitalized after taking pills on bus
PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix firefighters say four elementary school students are being hospitalized as a precaution after taking heart medication pills.
Phoenix Fire Capt. Rob McDade says the children took the pills while on the school bus Thursday morning.
According to McDade, all of them appear alert and stable but are being transported to a hospital.
Phoenix police plan to investigate.
