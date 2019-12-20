5 recovering after North Dakota school bus-train collision

LIDGERWOOD, N.D. (AP) — Five students were recovering from injuries Friday, a day after their school bus was struck by a train in North Dakota and overturned, according to the state Highway Patrol.

Eighteen students from Lidgerwood Public Schools were on the bus when it was hit by a slow-moving train while crossing two sets of Dakota Missouri Valley Western Railroad tracks about 3:40 p.m. Thursday.

The force of the collision in Lidgerwood caused the bus to rotate counter-clockwise and roll onto its side, according to the patrol.

Three injured students were transported to hospitals by ambulance, one was airlifted to a Fargo hospital and one was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle. There was no update Friday on their conditions.

Two men, an engineer and a conductor, were on the train, the patrol said.

Lidgerwood is a town of about 650 people about 70 miles (112.65 kilometers) south of Fargo.