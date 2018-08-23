3 claims in suit over hazing scandal in Arizona dismissed

PHOENIX (AP) — A judge has dismissed portions of a lawsuit filed over a scandal at an Arizona high school where five of its football players alleged they were physically and sexually abused by older teammates in hazing rituals.

Judge Susan Bolton on Tuesday dismissed three claims that school officials violated the due-process rights of the younger players in question by failing to protect or adequately respond to the alleged abuse at Hamilton High School in Chandler.

The judge agreed with lawyers for the school district in ruling that officials had no federal constitutional duty to protect the players.

The ruling doesn't sink the entire lawsuit.

The remaining claims allege a violation of federal civil rights law and several breaches of state law.

