3 Nevada horses now quarantined due to equine herpes virus

RENO, Nev. (AP) — State agriculture officials have ordered the quarantine or a second and third horse in southern Nevada that tested positive for an equine herpes virus after the state high school rodeo last month in Pahrump.

The Nevada Department of Agriculture said Monday two additional Clark County horse facilities have been quarantined since the first case was confirmed on Friday.

The facilities have not been identified because the state says there is no public health risk.

However, horse owners in Nevada and surrounding states are warned to watch for signs of fever, cough or runny nose in any animals that may have been exposed to the virus known as EHV-1.

It can cause respiratory disease in young horses, abortions in pregnant mares and neurologic disease in older horses. It can be spread through contact with exposed animals, people, equipment and vehicles.