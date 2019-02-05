28 buildings damaged by flooding at UW-Madison

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Administrators say burst water pipes and flooding have damaged 28 buildings on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus.

University officials say Vilas Hall and the Chemistry Building were the most severely damaged with 180 course sections relocating Monday and Tuesday. UW-Madison spokeswoman Meredith McGlone says the university expects additional relocations later this week.

The State Journal reports Chancellor Rebecca Blank told the Faculty Senate Monday that the flooding is "reasonably unprecedented" and that staff is working quickly to assess the damage and clean it up. Officials say the sub-zero temperatures last week followed by a rapid thawing in the past few days likely weakened building pipes and led to flooding.

