2018 in Florida: mass shootings, hurricanes, election sagas

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Florida in 2018 saw a horrific school shooting, a devastating hurricane that ravaged parts of the state's Panhandle region, and a contentious election that dragged on for weeks.

The year's biggest news story was among the most tragic in the country and sent reverberations through the nation, in schools across the country and in the halls of power.

In February, 17 students and staff were gunned down at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. The entire world watched as the students who survived organized marches, gave rousing speeches and appeared in countless media interviews, all on the topic of gun control.

The state's other tragic story came in October, when Hurricane Michael slammed into the Florida Panhandle , killing at least 43 people. It all but wiped the small community of Mexico Beach off the map and caused massive damage in Panama City and at Tyndall Air Force Base.