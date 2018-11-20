2-year Arkansas college looks to merge with larger systems

MALVERN, Ark. (AP) — A two-year college in central Arkansas is considering merging with the University of Arkansas or the Arkansas State University systems.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that College of the Ouachitas officials are looking into potential mergers after the school's board voted unanimously last week to align with a larger university system.

College President Steve Rook says the Malvern community college wants to become part of a larger system because its state insurance increases its liability to $5.2 million, which is an inaccurate representation. The liability could affect the school's ability to obtain loans and bonds.

Rook says he plans to meet with the university system presidents in the coming weeks. Southern Arkansas University also remains an option.

Rook says the board plans to make a decision by January or early February.

