2 wounded, 2 arrested in shooting near California school

Authorities say two people were wounded and two others arrested following what police described as a gun battle near a Northern California high school.

The Fairfield Police Department reports the shooting occurred near Armijo High School shortly after 5 p.m. Friday.

Officers say they arrived to find two suspects fleeing the scene following the battle between two groups.

Both suspects were arrested.

No further details on the shooting, the suspects or those wounded were immediately released.

Armijo High School was locked down as a precaution. But police say those on campus were safe.

Authorities arranged a nearby meeting place for parents to pick up their children while authorities continued to investigate.