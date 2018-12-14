2 school districts file state's first lawsuit over Act 46

STOWE, Vt. (AP) — The first lawsuit challenging Vermont's authority to merge school districts under Act 46 has been filed.

The Elmore-Morristown Unified Union School District and the Stowe School District filed suit Thursday against the Vermont Board of Education. Vermont Public Radio reports the lawsuit comes before an appeal being worked on by a group of about 25 different school districts.

Elmore-Morristown Unified Union School District board member David Bickford says the districts feel their situation is specific and different from the other districts, requiring a separate lawsuit.

The state board voted 5-4 to merge Elmore-Morristown and Stowe, even though voters rejected a merger proposal and the acting secretary of education had recommended against a merger.

State Board of Education chairwoman Krista Huling declined to comment on the lawsuit.

