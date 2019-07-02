2 groups compete for last charter school spot in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Two groups are competing for the last available charter school spot in Maine.

The Portland Press Herald reports the applicants are the Ecology Learning Center and Sheffwood Academy.

The Montville-based Ecology Learning Center would be a high school with fewer than 100 students. It would be run in conjunction with an ecological-based mentorship and crafts program.

Sheffwood Academy would be an arts and technology-focused school in Topsham for grades six-12. It would have up to 700 students.

The state's 10-school cap on charter schools was to expire at the end of 2021, but lawmakers recently decided to keep it in place indefinitely.

If approved, one of the schools would take the state's last spot.

The Maine Charter School Commission will conduct interviews and expects to make a decision in September.

