2 New Jersey students among latest Rhodes scholars

Two students from New Jersey, Princeton senior Nicolette D'Angelo and U.S. Naval Academy senior Margaret Dods, are among the latest group of U.S. Rhodes scholars heading to Oxford University in England next fall.

D'Angelo, of Hewitt, New Jersey, is studying classics and says she hopes to help broaden the audience for the field and show "the relevance of antiquity" to today's world, eventually becoming a classics professor. She's also editor in chief of The Nassau Literary Review, the university's undergraduate literary magazine.

Officials say Dods, of Linwood, New Jersey, is majoring in English and Arabic. She serves as battalion commander, leading 750 of her peers, and has completed three marathons. Now training for a Marine Corps commission, she plans to pursue a modern Middle Eastern studies degree at Oxford.