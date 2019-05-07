2 Illinois universities launch twins research project

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Two Illinois universities are putting together what they say is the first database to focus on twins in the state.

Northwestern University and the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign say in a news release they're launching the Illinois Twins Project.

Researchers will compile information from twins and other multiples in Illinois between from birth until they turn 17 years and will be a scientific resource for researchers interested in how genes and environment influence twins and other multiples. And it will allow them to examine differences between identical and fraternal twins.

The database will be an ongoing archive. It is intended to be a statewide registry completed by parents of twins and other multiples interested in having their children take part in future research by the Illinois Twins Project.