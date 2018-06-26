2 Chicago high school principals removed in sex abuse probe

CHICAGO (AP) — The principals of two Chicago high schools have been removed from their posts as an investigation is conducted into how they handled sexual abuse allegations.

The Chicago Tribune reports Simeon Career Academy principal Sheldon House was removed as a result of a newly disclosed allegation of sexual abuse lodged against an unnamed school volunteer.

Also, Goode STEM Academy Principal Armando Rodriguez was reassigned after a teacher was removed earlier this month following an allegation of sexual abuse against a student.

Chicago Public Schools CEO Janice Jackson said in a statement the principals were removed after initial findings of an investigation suggest they did not effectively safeguard their students. She said the investigation into the schools' actions is ongoing.

A newspaper investigation found public school officials failed to protect hundreds of students who were sexually abused by school employees.