15-year-old graduates high school, then to GCU, med school

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (AP) — A 15-year-old Casa Grande girl is ready to move on, first to college starting in August and then going to a medical school where she already has secured entry.

The Casa Grande Dispatch reports that Shreya Muthu will get her high school diploma in May when she graduates from Arizona State University Preparatory Academy in Casa Grande.

Then it's on to Grand Canyon University in August for three years of study in a combined program that will also take her to Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in Erie, Pennsylvania.

She skipped the eighth grade and completed high school in three years. Her advice to other students is to set a goal, stay focused and work hard.