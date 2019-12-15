11 Illinois districts honored for Advanced Placement success

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Eleven Illinois school districts have been honored for improving access to Advanced Placement courses and making gains on their exams, state education officials announced recently.

The districts became among 250 nationwide named to the College Board's AP Honor Roll, according to a Thursday news release. The districts improved access among groups that are historically underrepresented, including students of color. At the same time, they either maintained or improved the percentage of students who earned scores of 3 or higher on Advanced Placement exams, which can earn college credit.

When choosing honorees, the College Board reviewed three years of Advanced Placement data, from 2017 to 2019.

State education officials touting the growth said the state has taken steps to improve access for low-income students with $2.5 million for Advanced Placement test waivers in the state's 2020 budget. The tests can cost nearly $100 to take without subsidies or waivers.

The 11 honored districts are in the following communities: Barrington, Burlington, Coal City, Lake Zurich, Edwardsville, O'Fallon, Burbank, St. Charles, Sherrard, Palatine and East Moline.

“The achievements of Illinois students in Advanced Placement courses make us proud,” said State Superintendent of Education Carmen Ayala said in a statement.