1 Medical Lake track team member killed, 3 injured in crash

MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. (AP) — A vigil is planned for Wednesday in honor of the victims of a car crash involving members of the Medical Lake High School track team.

One student was killed and three others injured in the two-vehicle crash on Highway 2 early Saturday morning.

Students at the high school near Spokane were asked to wear yellow this week in honor of Journey Tueller, who died in the crash.

KREM-TV reports the crash was a result of a stop sign violation.

The 17-year-old Tueller lived in Reardan.

The three other teens were transported to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane with serious injuries.

