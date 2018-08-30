Youth photographer pleads guilty to child porn charge

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A New York man who once worked as a photographer at a summer camp for children with disabilities and as a youth sports photographer has pleaded guilty to child pornography charges in Massachusetts.

Federal prosecutors say 27-year-old Emil Kaufman, of Yorktown Heights, New York, pleaded guilty Wednesday to possession of child pornography.

Kaufman was arrested in Great Barrington in June 2013 after an investigation into a peer-to-peer file-sharing network, which Kaufman used to download and share child pornography. Investigators say they found about 300 explicit images on his computer and storage devices.

There were no allegations that Kaufman abused children he photographed.

Kaufman will be sentenced at a future date to time served and 10 years of probation. The agreement is subject to approval from a judge.