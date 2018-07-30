Year later, still no indictments in alleged welfare scheme

LAKEWOOD, N.J. (AP) — More than a year after 26 people were arrested and charged with underreporting income to qualify for welfare payments, no indictments have been handed up.

Authorities tell The Asbury Park Press that's because the cases are complex. Normally, indictments follow the filing of charges by three to four months.

The arrests raised tensions in Lakewood, which has seen a large influx of ultra-Orthodox Jewish families. Among those arrested were a rabbi and the former leader of a Jewish religious school.

Incidents of vandalism were reported after the charges were announced last July.

Fliers posted on cars around the town cited the arrests, and someone posted a banner containing an anti-Jewish slur on a Holocaust memorial in front of a synagogue.

Information from: Asbury Park (N.J.) Press, http://www.app.com