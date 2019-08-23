https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/crime/article/YMCA-administrator-accused-of-child-sex-abuse-14372745.php
YMCA administrator accused of child sex abuse
CRESTON, Iowa (AP) — A man who'd been working for a YMCA in southern Iowa has been accused of sexually abusing a child.
Union County court records say 35-year-old Allen Long, of Lenox, is charged with lascivious acts with a child. His attorney didn't immediately return a call Friday from The Associated Press.
Court documents say the girl told deputies on Aug. 9 that Long molested her at a home in Afton.
YMCA officials say Long no longer is athletic director at the YMCA in Creston. He'd been hired in December.
