https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/crime/article/Wyoming-medium-security-inmate-dies-in-suicide-15150952.php
Wyoming medium-security inmate dies in suicide
TORRINGTON, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming prison inmate is dead in an apparent suicide.
Wyoming Department of Corrections officials say they will investigate the death Saturday of 48-year-old Jeffrey Robert Brown at the state medium-security prison in Torrington.
Brown was serving a 20-to-30-year sentence for attempted second-degree murder.
A judge sentenced Brown in 2009 for slitting his wife's throat in a dispute at a home in Glendo the previous summer.
Brown surrendered to law enforcement authorities two days later.
View Comments